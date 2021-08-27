Investments in space startups reaches new heights

Share Facebook

BryceTech has released its 2021 Start-up Space, Update on Investment in Commercial Space Ventures which shows that $7.6 billion was invested in startups in 2020, up from $6.5 billion in 2019. Of note, this data does not include investments yet to be announced.

Magnitude Invested in Start-up Space Companies 2000 – 2020. Credit BryceTech.

According to BryceTech’s numbers, $36.7 billion have been invested in startups between 2000 and 2020. Of that figure, $26.2 billion, or 72%, has been invested since 2015. These are heady numbers for those in the industry. However, some context is needed. To start, nine companies accounted for 80% of the funds in 2020. That’s $6.08 billion. The balance, $1.52 billion, was split between 115 startups.

The nine companies that split that $6.08 billion were SpaceX (80%), OneWeb (14%), Blue Origin (13%), Relativity (7%), Virgin Galactic (6%), CG Satellite (China – 5%), Landspace (China – 2%), ispace (China – 2%) and Kymeta (2%).

Magnitude Invested in US and Non-US Start-up Space Companies 2000 – 2020. Credit: BryceTech.

An interesting data point is that the number of non-US investors is increasing. Between 2000-2020, US investors accounted for 44% of investments. However, by 2020 that number had shrunk to 36% even as total investment dollars were rising steadily. This is a positive sign as it shows that investors from other countries are increasingly supporting the sector.

Investors in Start-up Space Companies 2000 – 2020. Credit: BryceTech.

Some other highlights:

A total of 140 start-up space deals were recorded.

United States start-ups accounted for 67% (~$5.1B) of investment in 2020. Of all companies that received investment in 2020, 38% were located within the U.S. Of the 342 investors in start-up space companies, 36% were based in the U.S.

Non-US startups receiving funds surpassed US recipients in 2019 and 2020.

Two Canadian companies received investments from two or more space-focused VC’s; Kepler Communications and SkyWatch.

While some space companies have gone public via SPAC in the past (Iridium 2008, Avio 2016), a surge has been visible since Virgin Galactic merged with Social Capital Hedosophia in Oct 2019.

SPACs are included in this report in the year they begin trading publicly post merger.

Announced Space SPAC Deals. Credit: BryceTech.

You can download the report at BryceTech.