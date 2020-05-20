Launch Canada lectures series kicks off with Rocket Lab’s Peter Beck

Share Facebook

Launch Canada, a not-for-profit started by engineer Adam Trumpour, has started the Launch Canada Lecture Series with their first guest being founder and CEO of Rocket Lab, Peter Beck.

Launch Canada, which had hoped to start its industry-partnered student rocket competition series this summer, has like many organizations had to postpone its plans.

The lecture series is a way for the organization to engage and educate its very loyal following of students across Canada.

Here’s the introduction from Adam Trumpour on the new Launch Canada Lecture Series.

I’m “really excited to be kicking off a new virtual lecture series on Sunday for Canada’s university student rocket teams! We’re starting on a high note with none other than the founder and CEO of Rocket Lab, Peter Beck!”

“Student engineering projects may have ground to a halt, but opportunities for learning don’t have too. We’re working with partners in industry to help our students learn to be safer, more knowledgeable aerospace engineers and entrepreneurs, and get a little inspiration along the way.”

“Do you work in the space launch or aerospace field? Interested in helping us educate the next generation of aerospace talent? Please reach out, and let’s make the best of these challenging times!”