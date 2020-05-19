Are the Artemis Accords the path forward?

Share Facebook

NASA publicly unveiled the Artemis Accords last week, a list of principles that would form the basis of bilateral agreements between the US and nations in the exploration of space.

On the surface NASA’s “Principles for a Safe, Peaceful, and Prosperous Future” read like a smart path forward. After all, it’s hard to argue with ideas like the peaceful purposes of space exploration, being transparent, releasing scientific data, orbital debris mitigation etc. But is it the best path forward? And will NASA’s customary partners sign on? And what about China, Russia and India?

The 10 principles

The 10 principles of the Artemis Accords are as follows. The complete definition of each principle is available at the end of the article.

Peaceful Purposes Transparency Interoperability Emergency Assistance Registration of Space Objects Release of Scientific Data Protecting Heritage Space Resources Deconfliction of Activities Orbital Debris and Spacecraft Disposal

According to NASA, “international space agencies that join NASA in the Artemis program will do so by executing bilateral Artemis Accords agreements, which will describe a shared vision for principles, grounded in the Outer Space Treaty of 1967, to create a safe and transparent environment which facilitates exploration, science, and commercial activities for all of humanity to enjoy.”

Sounds great. But wait, didn’t Canada already commit to participating in the Lunar Gateway? Did the Canadian Space Agency and the government know they would have to sign on to the US principles?

Space policy analyst Marcia Smith notes in her take on the Artemis Accords that they are “are conceptually similar to the Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) that governs participation in the International Space Station” and that “NASA is leveraging the IGA to work out agreements for participation in the Gateway, a small space station that will orbit the Moon.”

The principles raise a lot if questions without much detail. Some of them legal, related to the Outer Space Treaty and the Moon Treaty. And while the US and Canada have not signed on to the Moon Treaty, some member countries of the European Space Agency have, including Austria and the Netherlands who have ratified the treaty. Then there’s France and India who are signatories of the Moon Treaty but have yet to ratify it.

The Deconfliction of Activities principle with its “safety zones” is a principle which could be the most contentious. Perhaps not so much between the US and its main partners, but certainly with China, Russia and India.

The Artemis Accords raise a lot of questions. Is this the US being a leader? Or is this the US dictating international policy that best suits it needs, and you’re either on board or else?

There’s much more to this story which we’ll continue to explore in the coming days, weeks and months as more information becomes available.

The Artemis Accords