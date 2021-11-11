Just Call Me Robo – Part 1

Share Facebook

In this episode of the Terranauts podcast we continue our series on the evolution of Mission Control. Last time, I talked about my experience walking into Mission Control in the middle of the Space Shuttle program and at the end of the era of the Apollo control centre as it was about to make a transition to the Space Station era.

Today we talk to three Terranauts who have been around for that transition and who continue to work on the International Space Station in various ways. They have all worked in Mission Control and have been witness to and participants in some amazing events and some truly significant changes in the way mission control is done. Thanks to Mathieu Caron, Danielle Cormier and Tim Braithwaite for joining me for this interview.