Canadensys and MDA win Canadian lunar rover contracts

Marc Boucher November 12, 2021 News, Technology Comments Off on Canadensys and MDA win Canadian lunar rover contracts

Lunar Exploration Accelerator Program (LEAP). Credit: Canadian Space Agency.

Earlier this week Public Services and Procurement Canada posted notice that Canadensys Aerospace Corporation and MDA Ltd. had been awarded contracts for the Lunar Exploration Accelerator Program (LEAP) Lunar Rover Phase A. The two companies and their respective teams now have up to eight months to make their case as the Canadian Space Agency will downselect to one winning bid to build Canada's first lunar rover.

