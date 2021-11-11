Telesat to begin trading on Nasdaq as early as November 19

Marc Boucher November 11, 2021 Business, News Comments Off on Telesat to begin trading on Nasdaq as early as November 19

Lightspeed LEO satellite illustration. Credit: Telesat.

Subsequent to Telesat's quarterly earnings call last week which revealed the company was experiencing supply chain delays, Loral Space & Communications Inc., the largest shareholder, announced this Tuesday that "subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all the conditions to the closing" its Transaction Agreement and Plan of Merger should be completed over a two day closing period on November 18 and 19, 2021.

This page is for subscribers only.

Already a subscriber? Log in.

Fact-driven space news, columns, business, policy, technology and more.

Support independent journalism.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Tags

About Marc Boucher

Boucher is an entrepreneur, writer, editor & publisher. He is the founder of SpaceQ Media Inc. and CEO and co-founder of SpaceRef Interactive Inc. Boucher has 20 years working in various roles in the space industry and a total of 28 years as a technology entrepreneur including creating Maple Square, Canada's first internet directory and search engine.
© Copyright 2021 SpaceQ Media Inc., All Rights Reserved