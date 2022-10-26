Insight Into the Cislunar Market Opportunities Report

Marc Boucher October 26, 2022

Cislunar Market Opportunities Report. Credit: NewSpace Global.

In this episode of the Space Economy podcast our special guest is Clark Lindsey, the lead analyst of a new 161 page report from NewSpace Global called Cislunar Market Opportunities, In-Space Business within the Earth-Moon System.

Hi, I’m Marc Boucher and welcome to the Space Economy podcast. My special guest today is Clark Lindsey, the Lead Analyst of a new 161 page report from NewSpace Global called Cislunar Market Opportunities, In-Space Business within the Earth-Moon System.

Before I welcome Clark, and as a disclaimer, I will mention that NewSpace Global is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Multiverse Media Group for which I also work for as its President and Chief Operating Officer.

The report is available to purchase online at cislunar.report with a single user license, a team license for up to users and there’s also a corporate license.

Listen in.

