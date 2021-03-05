Industry committee to discuss the development and support of the aerospace industry

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The House of Commons Standing Committee on Industry, Science and Technology (INDU) is holding meetings starting next week on the Development and Support of the Aerospace Industry.

The first scheduled meeting is next Tuesday and witnesses from the space sector include MDA’s Mike Greenley as well as Mike Mueller of the Aerospace Industries Association of Canada.

We’re also told that Dan Goldberg of Telesat will be a witness next Thursday (to be confirmed). It should be interesting, and we’ll see if any other space executives appear. SpaceQ will report on the committees deliberations.