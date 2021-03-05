Canadian Space Agency departmental plan has spending for 2021-22 set at $403.6 million

The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) planned spending for its upcoming fiscal year which starts on April 1, 2021 has been set at $403.6 million, a 2.2% increase over the previous year. A new priority this year is the CSA’s Contribution to COVID-19 Economic Recovery while another, Space-Based Earth-Observation and Climate Change Science, is expanded from last year.
