In conversation with Mission Control’s Ewan Reid on going to the Moon

Marc Boucher June 15, 2021 News, Technology Leave a comment

Lunar Exploration Accelerator Program (LEAP). Credit: Canadian Space Agency.

If you haven’t heard, Ottawa based Mission Control Space Services is leading a Canadian charge to the Moon. In the case of Mission Control, it’s hardware and AI enabled software that’s headed to the Moon next year on a rover.

My returning guest this week on the Space Economy podcast is Ewan Reid, CEO of Mission Control Space Services. On May 26 of this year ISED Minister François-Philippe Champagne announced that Mission Control was the recipient of a contribution from the Canadian Space Agency in the amount of $3 million.

My conversation with Reid delves into what the funding and mission mean for his company and Canada. Reid also provides a glimpse into what their technology can and will do, details of the Moon mission, and how it’s taken years to build up to this point. Included in the conversation is how trade missions with the Canadian Space Agency helped and why there should be more of them.



