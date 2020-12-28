HALO – The Lunar Gateway’s habitation and logistics element

Share Facebook

Today on the Space Economy podcast we have the second episode of our annual three part Winter Series. This year the series is related to NASA’s return to the Moon with the Artemis program and this episode focuses on the Lunar Gateway’s Habitation and Logistics Outpost (HALO) element.

While last weeks episode focused on the VIPER robotic precursor mission to Moon’s South Pole, this episode focuses on the Lunar Gateway’s habitable element, the Habitation and Logistics Outpost, known as HALO. The guest speaker is Chad Davis, Manager, Human Spaceflight Integrations and Operations and HALO Integrated Operations Manager at Northrop Grumman.

Listen in.

Habitation and Logistics Outpost (HALO) element

