Boxing Week Sale

Top 10 Canadian space science stories of 2020

Elizabeth Howell December 29, 2020 News, Science Comments Off on Top 10 Canadian space science stories of 2020

OSIRIS-REx spacecraft Touch-And-Go (TAG) sample collection. Credits: NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona

Canada was all over the solar system – and even peering beyond its borders – in 2020. Canadian technology helped a spacecraft touch down on a comet, and was named to hunt for exoplanets on a future NASA telescope. Canadian researchers were also busy with space science studies, and companies continued to win contracts amid a tough economic environment due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

This page is for subscribers only.

Already a subscriber? Log in.

Fact-driven space news, columns, business, policy, technology and more.

Support independent journalism.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Tags

About Elizabeth Howell

Elizabeth Howell
Is SpaceQ's Associate Editor as well as a business and science reporter, researcher and consultant. She recently received her Ph.D. from the University of North Dakota and is communications Instructor instructor at Algonquin College.
© Copyright 2020 SpaceQ Media Inc., All Rights Reserved