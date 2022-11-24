Gemini VI – No Joy, No Joy

Share Facebook

In this episode of the Terranauts podcast, NASA is about about to launch Gemini VI but something happens somethings that had never happened to a crewed mission before.

As the launch of Gemini VI approached in the fall of 1965, everyone on the Gemini program was focussed on the problem of rendezvous. Last episode we talked about what that entailed. But in addition to worrying about how rendezvous would actually work, there were still some very real questions about the Gemini Agena Target Vehicle that the US Air Force and Lockheed were supplying to the program. Nevertheless by October of 1965, a target vehicle had been tested, retested and accepted by NASA. It was sitting atop it’s Atlas launch vehicle preparing for it’s date with destiny and the Gemini spacecraft containing Wally Schirra and Tom Stafford – which was sitting on it’s own launch pad a short distance away.

Listen in.