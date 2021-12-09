Enter The Twins – Project Gemini

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

In this episode of the Terranauts podcast we return to the historical narrative of humanity’s journey off the planet with NASA’s project Gemini.

We are going to wind the clock back to September, 1962 when John F. Kennedy made his famous “we choose to go to the moon” speech at Rice University in Houston, Texas. It was an important moment in the history of the human spaceflight and marked the beginning of a new – and much more intense period in the race to get to and stay in space. We’ll take a look at the spaceflight landscape at that moment in 1962. We’ll also introduce the next NASA space program that would take people off the planet – project Gemini.