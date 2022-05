Share Facebook

In this weeks Space Economy podcast we’re presenting a Future in Space Operations talk by Gary Calnan, the founder and CEO of CisLunar Industries.

As we prepare to head back to the Moon, this time hopefully to stay, we’ll need to continue to build up our commercial efforts in low Earth orbit. For CisLunar Industries that means making the business case for recycling space debris for in-space metal manufacturing.

Listen in.