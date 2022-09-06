Canadian Space Agency Sponsors AI for Space Robotics Challenge

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) is sponsoring a new challenge from the Innovative Solutions Canada Program, this time for AI for Space Robotics Auto-diagnostics and Early Failure Prediction.

The CSA stated in the tender proposal that it “is seeking a solution that will decrease the cost of managing the maintenance of space robotics by making use of the large body of stored system data records to train an agent to diagnose and predict failures of the flight hardware.”

The tender went into more detail and stated that “Under this challenge, a solution is sought to improve the efficiency of a maintenance program for space robotic sub-systems such as cameras, sensors, and mechanisms. Predictive maintenance (specifically self-diagnosis and failure prediction) is not a new area of research, but with advancements in machine learning (ML) and big data analytics (BDA), predictive maintenance can result in significant improvements in reliability, prediction of servicing needs based on equipment performance patterns, and reduction of equipment downtime.”

“CSA would like to use AI-based predictive maintenance to minimize on-orbit downtime, have longer equipment life, and reduce safety hazards, by servicing equipment based on actual wear and tear instead of scheduled service visits. The solution would make use of historical maintenance data records and downlinked telemetry from past operations as its training data (CSA can provide this data to successful bidders). By providing auto-diagnostics and early failure prediction, both preventive and preparatory actions can be taken. CSA believes that by employing new digital technologies like ML and BDA, the life cycle cost of maintaining future robotic systems can be greatly reduced.”

The challenge is split into two phases.

Phase 1:

The maximum funding available for any Phase 1 contract resulting from this Challenge is : $150,000.00 CAD excluding applicable taxes, shipping, travel and living expenses, as required.

The maximum duration for any Phase 1 contract resulting from this Challenge is up to 6 months (excluding submission of the final report).

Estimated number of Phase 1 contracts: 2

Phase 2:

Note: Only eligible businesses that have successfully completed Phase 1 will be invited to submit a proposal for Phase 2.

The maximum funding available for any Phase 2 contract resulting from this Challenge is : $1,000,000.00 CAD excluding applicable taxes, shipping, travel and living expenses, as required.

The maximum duration for any Phase 2 contract resulting from this Challenge is up to 24 months (excluding submission of the final report).

Proposals for the challenge are due by October 28, 2022. Do note that this challenge has “Reliability Security Clearance requirements.”

Several contracts will be awarded for phase 1, and it is estimated that only one bidder will be awarded a contract for phase 2. Eligible companies can only receive one phase 1 contract.