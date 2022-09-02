A Q&A With the Canadian Robotics Council About its Conference and Canada’s Future

Canada's robotics community has a new voice. The Canadian Robotics Council is a partnership between industry, academia and government that is meant to showcase robotics' overall value in the economy along with high-growth areas like artificial intelligence and machine learning – and yes, space is very much included. Their first symposium will be held Sept. 22 in Ottawa.
