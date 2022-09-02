A Q&A With the Canadian Robotics Council About its Conference and Canada’s Future

Elizabeth Howell September 2, 2022 News, Technology Comments Off on A Q&A With the Canadian Robotics Council About its Conference and Canada’s Future

"No matter how often we perform this manoeuvre, capturing a freely drifting spaceship with the @Space_Station robotic arm in full manual mode always gets an astronaut's pulse up." Astronaut Alexander Gerst on capturing the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft with the Canadarm2. Credit: @Astro_Alex.

Canada's robotics community has a new voice. The Canadian Robotics Council is a partnership between industry, academia and government that is meant to showcase robotics' overall value in the economy along with high-growth areas like artificial intelligence and machine learning – and yes, space is very much included. Their first symposium will be held Sept. 22 in Ottawa.

This page is for subscribers only.

Already a subscriber? Log in.

Fact-driven space news, columns, business, policy, technology and more.

Support independent journalism.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Tags

About Elizabeth Howell

Is SpaceQ's Associate Editor as well as a business and science reporter, researcher and consultant. She recently received her Ph.D. from the University of North Dakota and is communications Instructor instructor at Algonquin College.
© Copyright 2022 SpaceQ Media Inc., All Rights Reserved