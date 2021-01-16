Canadian robotics featured in NASA’s Exploration and In-Space Services review

Share Facebook

If there is one space technology Canadian’s can readily identify, it is the Canadarm. While it’s not the only technology and capability Canada produces, it is nonetheless important.

In 2020, Canadian robotic technology was on full display throughout the year on the International Space Station (ISS). And now Canada is investing in the next-generation robotic technology with the Canadarm3 program.

NASA’s Exploration and In-Space Services (NExIS) division at the Goddard Space Flight Center produced this video highlighting robotic technology on the ISS during 2020.

NExIS 2020 Year in Review featuring Canadarm technology