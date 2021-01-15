Canadian Space Agency president Lisa Campbell appearance before House of Commons industry committee gets political

Lisa Campbell at virtual INDU committee meeting Oct. 29, 2020. Credit: Government of Canada.

New Canadian Space Agency president Lisa Campbell appeared before the Standing Committee on Industry, Science and Technology (INDU) in late October as a formality upon being appointed to her position. The INDU meeting, now virtual, is generally a friendly event for these types of Order in Council appointment confirmations. But the Q&A is sometimes an opportunity for politics to get partisan, which was the case this time, but Campbell was prepared.

