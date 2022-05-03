C5 partner sees future of cybersecurity in Axiom Station investments

Axiom Space’s recent private trip to the International Space Station just landed, but Axiom’s main business isn’t space tourism. With the ISS slated to be shut down at the end of the decade, and NASA making it clear that they’re setting their sites far beyond low Earth orbit (LEO), Axiom is part of the charge to build privately-owned space stations with their upcoming Axiom Station.
This page is for subscribers only.
Already a subscriber? Log in.
Fact-driven space news, columns, business, policy, technology and more.
Support independent journalism.