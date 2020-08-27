Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The universe will come to end, right? That’s a pretty heavy topic and can be very complicated to explain. Fear not though, today you can learn what the end of the universe means, astrophyically speaking, in easy to understand language.

Today on the SpaceQ podcast we’re featuring our second episode from our annual Summer Series, the End of the Universe: A Conversation with Katie Mack.

Katie Mack is a cosmologist and science communicator. In June she published the book The End of Everything (Astrophyically Speaking). Today we’ll hear from @AstroKatie on the topic of the end of the universe from a May 6th webcast from the Perimeter Institute. While the topic might be tough to follow for those who aren’t astrophysists, Mack is a consummate science communicator, and brings the topic alive so everyone can understand it.

Mack is currently a Simons Emmy Noether Fellow at the Perimeter Institute and an Assistant Professor at North Carolina State University.

Listen in.

The end of the universe

The Show

Like the show? Support the show:

https://www.patreon.com/bePatron?u=4270364

https://www.patreon.com/bePatron?u=4270364 Email your thoughts, comments, and questions to:

podcast AT spaceq.ca

podcast AT spaceq.ca Follow us on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/canadainspace

https://twitter.com/canadainspace Subscribe to the SpaceQ Short Cuts Newsletter:

https://eepurl.com/cTNNpf

Listen to and Subscribe to the Podcast

You can subscribe to the podcast using your favourite podcast app (iOS and Android). For apps like Pocket Cast or OverCast you can search using the podcast title SpaceQ.

The podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and SoundCloud.