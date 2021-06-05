Astronaut Shane Kimbrough takes spectacular pictures of Montreal

Marc Boucher June 5, 2021 Culture, News Leave a comment

Astronaut Shane Kimbrough picture of Montreal. Credit: NASA.

In a Tweet this week US astronaut Shane Kimbrough onboard the International Space Station posted three spectacular images of Montreal.

The images were taken when the ISS passed over Montreal earlier this month. It might surprise you how often the ISS passes over Montreal or most cities. Many of those passes happen during the day so most people don’t even know.

Some of the sights you can see in the large images below include downtown Montreal, the Olympic Park and stadium, Mount Royal, Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, and in the last image Saint-Hubert Longueuil Airport and just below the runway to the right is the iconic headquarters of the Canadian Space Agency.

You can click on each image for a larger version.

Downtown Montreal with Mount Royal, and the Olympic Stadium. Credit: NASA.
Downtown Montreal with Mount Royal, and the Olympic Stadium. Credit: NASA.
Montreal’s Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport. Credit: NASA.
On the south shore of Montreal is the Saint-Hubert Longueuil Airport and the headquarters of the Canadian Space Agency. Credit: NASA.
On the south shore of Montreal is the Saint-Hubert Longueuil Airport and the headquarters of the Canadian Space Agency. Credit: NASA.

Tags

About Marc Boucher

Boucher is an entrepreneur, writer, editor & publisher. He is the founder of SpaceQ Media Inc. and CEO and co-founder of SpaceRef Interactive Inc. Boucher has 20 years working in various roles in the space industry and a total of 28 years as a technology entrepreneur including creating Maple Square, Canada's first internet directory and search engine.

Leave a Reply

© Copyright 2021 SpaceQ Media Inc., All Rights Reserved