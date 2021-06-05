Astronaut Shane Kimbrough takes spectacular pictures of Montreal

Share Facebook

In a Tweet this week US astronaut Shane Kimbrough onboard the International Space Station posted three spectacular images of Montreal.

The images were taken when the ISS passed over Montreal earlier this month. It might surprise you how often the ISS passes over Montreal or most cities. Many of those passes happen during the day so most people don’t even know.

Some of the sights you can see in the large images below include downtown Montreal, the Olympic Park and stadium, Mount Royal, Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, and in the last image Saint-Hubert Longueuil Airport and just below the runway to the right is the iconic headquarters of the Canadian Space Agency.

You can click on each image for a larger version.

Downtown Montreal with Mount Royal, and the Olympic Stadium. Credit: NASA.

Montreal’s Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport. Credit: NASA.