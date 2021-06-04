The Canadian Symposium on Remote Sensing is virtual once again

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The 42nd Canadian Symposium on Remote Sensing is once again virtual again this year and will be held between June 21-24, 2021. It’s unfortunate for the city of Yellowknife who were supposed to host the conference last year only to see it go virtual. Then they hoped to host the event this year only to see it once again go virtual. Maybe next year? Regardless, as we saw with last years conference there’s lots going on.

A reader and ardent supporter of the conference forwarded the following synopsis of this years event.

The readers of SpaceQ are invited to mark the date! June 21-24. The 42nd edition of the Canadian Symposium on Remote Sensing, the longest running conference in the world dedicated to remote sensing, will again take place virtually this year. Like last year, those registered will be able to see all presentations – even those scheduled to be in concurrent sessions. Over 120 papers will be given by a diverse group of presenters from Canada, the US and Europe covering the full range of topics expected at Canada’s premier scientific conference in the field.

There will be the expected sessions on the application areas of remote sensing (forestry, urban areas, land use, water, ice and snow, conservation, wildlife, etc.), LIDAR, and the physics of remote sensing. There will also be special sessions and discussions on indigenous communities, education and training, the history of remote sensing, and the rapidly evolving use of AI. One of the featured speakers will be Maurice Bourgeaud, ESA’s head of EO Science, Applications and Future Technologies. The Canadian Space Agency and NASA too will be well represented by senior scientific staff, as will Canada’s other leading government organizations, universities, and industry. The Canadian Remote Sensing Society invites everyone to join them for yet another interesting look at our exciting field! Registration details can be found at https://crss-sct.ca/conferences/csrs-2021/registration-2021/.

An introduction to the 42nd Canadian Symposium on Remote Sensing