UrtheCast receives CSA technology contribution but court protection follows

Craig Bamford September 14, 2020

UrtheCast is yet another company to recently benefit from a contribution from the Canadian Space Agency's (CSA) latest Space Technology Development Program (STDP) funding round. In the case of UrtheCast, it received one of the larger contributions, $999,916. That news was announced on June 30th. However, subsequent to the award the company on Friday, September 4th filed for court protection with the Supreme Court of British Columbia.

