UK invites Canadian companies to space investment trade mission

The United Kingdom (UK) Department for International Trade in collaboration with the Welsh Government and Scottish Government is hosting a bilateral trade mission in March 2022 for Canadian companies.

Applications are now being accepted until October 29, 2021. Raymond Enone, PMP, Senior Investment Officer at the British Consulate-General Montreal told SpaceQ via email that the “plan is to sponsor a delegation of 7 Canadian space representatives (one delegate per space company).”

The event is scheduled between March 5 – 12, 2021 with the delegates leaving on the 5th, arriving on the 6th and a program that would see them visit London, Oxford, Cardiff, Leicester, and Glasgow through the 11th. They would then return on the 12th.

The following is the mission objective as outlined by the UK Department for International Trade.

“This mission will help Canadian space companies understand the UK space market, and support their plans for growth in England, Wales and Scotland. It will provide valuable information, networks and contacts in business, academia, and government to support potential investment and partnerships.”

“The programme will include networking in London and visits to UK space hubs in Oxford, Cardiff, Leicester and Glasgow to highlight their unique offerings.”

What is Provided

Round trip economy airfare including all taxes for participants.

6 nights hotel accommodation and local transportation.

Bespoke programme with an opportunity to engage with strategic partners, investors and stakeholders in the UK space ecosystem.

Eligibility Criteria

Must be a Canadian company operating in the space sector.

The company must be Canadian headquartered, at least 24 months old and be generating revenue.

Must not already have a footprint in the United Kingdom.

Must not have taken part in a previous Canada-UK space mission.

Mission delegate must be a founding member of the company or at executive level.

Company must be committed to establishing a partnership or presence in England, Wales or Scotland within 2 years as part of its international business plan.

Submission of an application that includes information about the company and its plans for targeting the UK market.

Companies selected will be notified in November.