The space community mourns the passing of Martin Hébert

Several people wrote to SpaceQ to report on the sudden passing of Martin Hébert, a long time well liked and respected employee of the Canadian Space Agency. Mr. Hébert rose through the ranks to become Director, Space Technology and Science Development, and more recently, Director, Strategic Integration.

The International Space University (ISU) posted a statement on its website on the passing of Mr. Hébert. The statement included comments from ISU Chairman of the Board Dr. Christian Sallaberger who said “Martin was a respected leader in the space community, both in Canada and internationally. As well as being a gentleman, he was a good friend to ISU and will be greatly missed by us all.”

SpaceQ found an obituary notice online that reads:

Martin Hébert – Suddenly in Coaticook, on August 27, 2020, at the age of 51, passed away in his little piece of paradise, Mr. Martin Hébert, spouse of Renée-Claude Couillard and son of the late Serge Hébert and Nicole Turgeon. He lived in Saint-Basile-Le-Grand.

He will be sadly missed by his adored children, Marie-Christine (Jacob), Anne-Sophie (Philippe) and Alexandre, his sister Isabelle, his in-laws, as well as many relatives, colleagues and friends.

The family will welcome you on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Yves Légaré funeral complex, Longueuil.

A prayer meeting will be held that same day in privacy.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated in memory of Martin.

Mr. Hébert was 51.