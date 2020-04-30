The Clandestine Terranaut

Marc Boucher April 30, 2020 Culture, News Leave a comment

The Mir Space Station and Space Shuttle Atlantis on June 29, 1995. Credit: NASA.

What is a Clandestine Terranaut? If you’re opening up New Space markets, albeit in the failing Soviet Union, and then Russia, and different parts of the US government either support you or don’t, how do you classify your work?

After all, you’re being asked to transition a communist state to, in part, a capital state with a new venture.

Today on the Terranauts podcast you’ll hear that story from someone who could have been labelled the “clandestine” Terranaut at the time.

Listen in.

The Show

Listen to and Subscribe to the Podcast

You can subscribe to the podcast using your favourite podcast app (iOS and Android). For apps like Pocket Cast or OverCast you can search using the podcast title SpaceQ.

The podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and SoundCloud.

Tags

About Marc Boucher

Marc Boucher
Boucher is an entrepreneur, writer, editor & publisher. He is the founder of SpaceQ Media Inc. and CEO and co-founder of SpaceRef Interactive Inc. Boucher has 20 years working in various roles in the space industry and a total of 28 years as a technology entrepreneur including creating Maple Square, Canada's first internet directory and search engine.
© Copyright 2020 SpaceQ Media Inc., All Rights Reserved