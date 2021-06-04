Share Facebook

On Tuesday, June 1, Euroconsult hosted a webinar on China’s space industry. It included presentations and discussions from some of China’s notable commercial companies.

Note that SpaceQ now has a section dedicated to China’s space program. It includes stories, notable reports and podcasts.

Introduction

The Chinese space industry has seen rapid growth over the past 10 years in terms of both scale and technological prowess, and this will likely continue into the next decade. Having built out a formidable infrastructure of satnav, EO, and comms satellites, China has created a clear strategy for internationalizing this infrastructure and bringing it to international markets, while at the same time accelerating innovation at home via partial commercialization of the space sector. With more than 100 commercial companies having been founded since 2014, it is expected that an increasing number of sub-verticals in the Chinese space industry to be opened to private investment and commercial companies.

Euroconsult estimates China’s satellite manufacturing industry to have accounted for nearly $5B in 2019, with the past few years seeing a diversification of manufacturing sources, with a small but increasing percentage of China’s satellite manufacturing industry deriving from commercial companies focused on mass manufacturing and novel technologies.

In this webinar, Steve Bochinger, Euroconsult COO and Blaine Curcio, Editor-in-Chief of Euroconsult’s China Space Industry Report & Affiliate Senior Consultant will draw on our market intelligence and the knowledge and expertise of a distinguished panel of experts to offer a bird’s eye view into the Chinese manufacturing value chain, its business models, technology trends and the opportunities therein for commercial companies.

Moderators

Steve Bochinger, COO, Euroconsult

Blaine Curcio, Senior Affiliate Consultant, Euroconsult,

Panelists

Lu Dong, Director of Strategic Development, COMMSAT

Wei Dong, COO, SatelliteHerd

Claire Wu, Director; Public relationship, Galactic Energy

James Zheng, CEO, SPACETY Luxembourg

Xing Zhong, Vice President and Chief Engineer, CGSTL

