The Canadian Space Agency publishes Space-Based Earth Observation engagement paper

The first panel discussion at the Canadian Symposium on Remote Sensing yesterday was on Space-Based Earth Observation. It was chaired by Eric Loubier, the new Director General of the Canada Centre for Mapping and Earth Observation at Natural Resources Canada. Leading up to the discussion an engagement paper was released by the Canadian Space Agency, though if you didn't know where to find it, you likely wouldn't know it existed. You can download the paper below.