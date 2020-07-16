The Surprise of Comet NEOWISE

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Comet NEOWISE took astronomers somewhat by surprise. You see, comets can be very finicky with respect to how bright they get. And because the comet became bright enough for the public to see, well, it’s a rare treat.

In this special episode of the SpaceQ Podcast we’re learning about Comet NEOWISE including when and how the public can enjoy seeing the comet for themselves.

Comet NEOWISE was discovered earlier this year on March 27. Yesterday, NASA held two events to discuss the comet. The first was geared towards a general audience and was hosted by the NASA Science Live team. So the first part of the podcast, a little over 6 minutes, is going to provide you with the basic background and information you need to enjoy viewing the comet. Unfortunately, the comet is only visible to those in the northern hemisphere.

The second part of the podcast is a media teleconference where the media get to ask the experts their questions. You would be surprised at some of the questions and answers. The NASA experts included Lindley Johnson, planetary defense officer and program executive of NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office, NASA Headquarters, Emily Kramer, co-investigator on the Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) science team, NASA JPL and Amy Mainzer, NEOWISE principal investigator, University of Arizona.

Listen in.

The Show

Like the show? Support the show:

https://www.patreon.com/bePatron?u=4270364

https://www.patreon.com/bePatron?u=4270364 Email your thoughts, comments, and questions to:

podcast AT spaceq.ca

podcast AT spaceq.ca Follow us on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/canadainspace

https://twitter.com/canadainspace Subscribe to the SpaceQ Short Cuts Newsletter:

https://eepurl.com/cTNNpf

Listen to and Subscribe to the Podcast

You can subscribe to the podcast using your favourite podcast app (iOS and Android). For apps like Pocket Cast or OverCast you can search using the podcast title SpaceQ.

The podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and SoundCloud.