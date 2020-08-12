The Canadian Space Agency announces two new science opportunities valued at $7.5 million

Share Facebook

On August 6 the Canadian Space Agency posted two new announcements of opportunities to its website for the Earth system science and solar-terrestrial science communities. Both opportunities are open until October 6, 2020.

Earth system science opportunity

The Canadian Space Agency describes the Earth system science opportunity as follows:

The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) is pleased to announce an opportunity for the Canadian Earth system science community to pursue research investigations that will advance understanding of the Earth system and the impacts of the Earth’s surface on the atmosphere. This announcement of opportunity (AO) is aimed at funding a number of projects that will carry out scientific investigations using space-based observations of relevance to the Earth system sciences (fields of: atmosphere, hydrosphere, cryosphere, biosphere, and geosphere). These investigations will help advance understanding of physical and chemical processes of one or more fields of the Earth system and stimulate the development of models that capture this understanding. The new knowledge and resulting model advancement will help to improve forecasting and prediction capabilities that contribute to increasing societal resilience.

Estimated total amount for this Announcement of Opportunity (AO): $4 million

$4 million Eligible recipients: Canadian universities

Canadian universities Grants or contributions : Grants

: Grants Maximum amount per project: $250,000

$250,000 Maximum timeframe of the project: Three years

Three years Estimated project start date: 30 March, 2021

AO objectives for both science opportunities. Credit: Canadian Space Agency.

Solar-terrestrial science opportunity

The Canadian Space Agency describes the solar-terrestrial science opportunity as follows:

The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) is pleased to announce an opportunity for the Canadian solar-terrestrial science community to pursue research investigations that will advance understanding of geospace, the region of near-Earth space comprised of the thermosphere, ionosphere, and magnetosphere. This announcement of opportunity (AO) is aimed at funding a number of projects that will carry out scientific investigations using observations of geospace. These investigations will help advance understanding of the physical processes in geospace that generate space weather and stimulate the development of models that capture this understanding. The new knowledge and resulting model advancements will enable the creation of improved forecasting and now-casting capabilities that will contribute to increased Canadian resilience to the impacts of space weather.