Text of Canada – United Kingdom space agreement available

In late October at the 2021 International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Dubai, the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and the UK Space Agency (UKSA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the cooperation in the exploration and use of space for peaceful purposes. The CSA has just provided SpaceQ with a copy of the MOU.

The agreement was one of several the CSA signed during a busy week at the IAC.

The language of the MOU is quite standard for these types of agreements. The areas of cooperation include:

Earth observation technologies, data, and data utilization;

Space exploration systems and joint missions;

Space science, technology and applications including: Position, navigation and timing; Space sustainability and situational awareness; Communications; General enabling technologies for spacecraft and payloads; and Advanced emerging research and development.

Space operations;

Exchange of personnel;

Exchange views on space policy, standards, economics, laws and regulations;

Educational activities; and

Human capital development in the space field and related areas.

While the CSA did not issue a press release, the UK Space Agency did.

UK Space Agency chief executive, Dr. Paul Bate said “This alliance will bring further significant benefits to the thriving space industries of the UK and Canada, allowing us to achieve our goals in space through collaborative efforts in research and innovation. As set out in the UK’s National Space Strategy, we are committed to strengthening our international relationships and building the UK’s reputation as a partner of choice in space activities.”

Read or download the CSA -UKSA MOU english version.

Read or download the CSA -UKSA MOU french version.