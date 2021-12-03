The Passing of Kenn Rodzinyak

Share Facebook

The Defence Space Community lost one of its pioneers this week. Maj Kenn Rodzinyak passed away unexpectedly at the age of 60.

Kenn Rodzinyak

During his 35+ year career with the Canadian Armed Forces, Kenn accumulated nearly 4,000 flight hours as a maritime navigator, had the privilege of commanding at the crew, flight and unit level, completed operational and instructional flying tours on the east and west coasts of Canada, served out-of-country in Germany and the United States. He held degrees in War Studies (Space Law and Policy) from RMC and a Diploma from International Space University in Strasbourg, France. These educational experiences proved to be a turning point in his life and career, taking him down the path as a space operator and a member of the burgeoning Royal Canadian Air Force Space Cadre.

Kenn’s first Space assignment was to Colorado Springs in 2003, where he held the very demanding job of Commander Missile Warning Center and later as the Deputy Branch Chief Space and Missile. In 2008 his space experience led him to the RCAF Aerospace Warfare Center in Trenton On, taking on the responsibilities of the Space Domain expert. In 2011 Kenn moved to NDHQ in Ottawa and, over the next ten years, spent the majority of his time working in space-related jobs, including in Strategy and Plans, Project Management and Force Generation. During this period, he spent a year as the military liaison officer to the Canadian Space Agency

Kenn was a self-described space geek and was proud of his accomplishments. He was incredibly devoted to his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by his wife Angela, daughters Kristyn, Daphne and Celina, and the scores of friends and colleagues whose lives he touched on his journey. Visitation: Friday, December 3 from 18:00 to 21:00 at the Heritage Funeral Complex, 1250 Trim Road. Funeral service: Saturday, December 4 at 13:00 at the Good Shepherd Parish, 3092 Innes Road and can be virtually streamed by following this link: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheGoodShepherdChurch/featured

Contributed by:

Andre Dupuis, OMM CD

Colonel (Retired)

President SSCL

From the International Space University

All of us at the International Space University (ISU) are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our alumnus Kenneth Rodzinyak, a multi-talented Maritime Patrol Air Navigator and Canadian military dealing with space issues.

He attended ISU’s Space Studies Program (SSP06) in Strasbourg, France in 2006. He was an active member of the team project SOL – Earth Observation systems for small countries and regions. Thanks to him many cadets from the Canadian Military Forces either attended an ISU program or took part as support staff. He was a guest lecturer and volunteer staff himself during several space studies program sessions.

SSP21 director Göktuğ Karacalioğlu added: “Kenn was a wonderful colleague with many skills and a strong work ethic. He spent this summer with us in Spain, serving as the chief staff editor for team projects of the 2021 Space Studies Program. He not only brought his knowledge to the team, but also a great sense of humor to brighten up everyone’s mood during the very busy and intense times. He will be greatly missed by all of us, and all our thoughts are with his lovely wife Angela, daughter Kristyn, who are also part of the ISU community and his two other daughters Daphne and Celina.”

Our condolences go to his family and friends. He will be sorely missed – we will all remember his great spirit.