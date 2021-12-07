Jeffrey Manber on commercial space stations

Share Facebook

In the second episode of season 5 of the Space Economy podcast my guest is Jeffrey Manber, President International and Space Stations at Voyager Space and Chairman of Nanoracks.

It’s been a year since Jeff was last on the show, and what a year it’s been for him and the company. Voyager Space, an up and coming player in the space industry, acquired a majority stake in XO Markets and its largest subsidiary Nanoracks earlier this year. And just last week a team lead by Nanoracks was selected in the first phase of NASA’s Commercial Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) Development program for commercial space station concepts. Two other proposals were selected including Northrop Grumman and the Orbital Reef team led by Blue Origin and Sierra Space. They are joined by Axiom Space which received a grant earlier in 2020.