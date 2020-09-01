Stratodynamics to offer larger payloads to the stratosphere

Stratodynamics Aviation Inc. was awarded $247K in funding from the Canadian Space Agency for further research in suborbital aerodynamics and remote sensing from its HiDRON glider. A company spokesperson told SpaceQ the glider concept is part of a larger long term plan to evolve the HiDRON into a suborbital space plane which could one day be used on Mars.
