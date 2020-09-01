Stratodynamics to offer larger payloads to the stratosphere

Marc Boucher September 1, 2020 Earth Observation, News Comments Off on Stratodynamics to offer larger payloads to the stratosphere

HiDRON in flight. Credit: Stratodynamics Aviation.

Stratodynamics Aviation Inc. was awarded $247K in funding from the Canadian Space Agency for further research in suborbital aerodynamics and remote sensing from its HiDRON glider. A company spokesperson told SpaceQ the glider concept is part of a larger long term plan to evolve the HiDRON into a suborbital space plane which could one day be used on Mars.

This page is for subscribers only.

Already a subscriber? Log in.

Fact-driven space news, columns, business, policy, technology and more.

Support independent journalism.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Tags

About Marc Boucher

Marc Boucher
Boucher is an entrepreneur, writer, editor & publisher. He is the founder of SpaceQ Media Inc. and CEO and co-founder of SpaceRef Interactive Inc. Boucher has 20 years working in various roles in the space industry and a total of 28 years as a technology entrepreneur including creating Maple Square, Canada's first internet directory and search engine.
© Copyright 2020 SpaceQ Media Inc., All Rights Reserved