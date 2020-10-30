SpaceX Starlink service in Canada closing in on approval

SpaceX Starlink terminal nicknamed "Dishy McFlatface". Credit: SpaceX.

SpaceX has recently made news with its Starlink service on pricing in the U.S., a new app, and an interesting terms of service. But what many Canadian want to know, including the over 5300 people who have signed the Jamie Schmale Member of Parliament petition, is when the service will be available in Canada. While we don't have details yet on the service, thanks to an email from Elon Musk, we have a better idea of when the service might be approved by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED).

