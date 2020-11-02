Space is Open for Business with Robert Jacobson

Marc Boucher November 2, 2020 Business, News Leave a comment

Space is Open for Business book cover. Credit: Robert Jacobson.

On this weeks episode of the Space Economy podcast I interview Robert Jacobson, an investor in the space economy and the author of the recently published book, Space is Open for Business.

What’s driving the space economy? Why is space open for business? These and other questions are answered by Robert. Oh, we also discuss how science fiction has a place in the book and in the space economy.

After listening to the podcast, you can check out Robert’s book and added features on his website.

Also, we have a new Twitter account for the podcast. Check it out at: https://twitter.com/TheEconomySpace

Listen to Space is Open for Business with Robert Jacobson

The Show

Listen to and Subscribe to the Podcast

You can subscribe to the podcast using your favourite podcast app (iOS and Android). For apps like Pocket Cast or OverCast you can search using the podcast title SpaceQ.

The podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and SoundCloud.

About Marc Boucher

Marc Boucher
Boucher is an entrepreneur, writer, editor & publisher. He is the founder of SpaceQ Media Inc. and CEO and co-founder of SpaceRef Interactive Inc. Boucher has 20 years working in various roles in the space industry and a total of 28 years as a technology entrepreneur including creating Maple Square, Canada's first internet directory and search engine.

