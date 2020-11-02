Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

On this weeks episode of the Space Economy podcast I interview Robert Jacobson, an investor in the space economy and the author of the recently published book, Space is Open for Business.

What’s driving the space economy? Why is space open for business? These and other questions are answered by Robert. Oh, we also discuss how science fiction has a place in the book and in the space economy.

After listening to the podcast, you can check out Robert’s book and added features on his website.

Also, we have a new Twitter account for the podcast. Check it out at: https://twitter.com/TheEconomySpace

Listen to Space is Open for Business with Robert Jacobson

The Show

Like the show? Support the show:

https://www.patreon.com/bePatron?u=4270364

https://www.patreon.com/bePatron?u=4270364 Email your thoughts, comments, and questions to:

podcast AT spaceq.ca

podcast AT spaceq.ca Follow us on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/canadainspace

https://twitter.com/canadainspace Subscribe to the SpaceQ Short Cuts Newsletter:

https://eepurl.com/cTNNpf

Listen to and Subscribe to the Podcast

You can subscribe to the podcast using your favourite podcast app (iOS and Android). For apps like Pocket Cast or OverCast you can search using the podcast title SpaceQ.

The podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and SoundCloud.