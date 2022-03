Share Facebook

In this episode of the Terranauts podcast we take some time to look at just what it takes to get a spacecraft from the factory floor to the launch pad and we continue our focus on the Gemini program.

And, in case it wasn’t obvious from the title of the episode – the answer is that it takes a lot of testing. A whole lot of testing. And guess what, when you do a lot of tests, a lot of things can, and do, go wrong. Which is kind of the point. You’ll have to listen in to see what I mean.

Listen in.