Space Canada aims to be Canada’s new national space industry association

Marc Boucher March 3, 2022

Credit: Space Canada.

For a couple of years now we've heard that a new national space industry association was being contemplated by several companies. Today, Space Canada was unveiled and is being led by the former Premier of New Brunswick, Brian Gallant, who is its founding Chief Executive Officer. SpaceQ had the opportunity to speak with Mr. Gallant ahead of the announcement.

