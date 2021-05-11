SPRING SPECIAL

Space Strategies Consulting to conduct next review of Canada’s Remote Sensing Space Systems Act

Marc Boucher May 11, 2021 News, Policy Comments Off on Space Strategies Consulting to conduct next review of Canada’s Remote Sensing Space Systems Act

Northern Land Cover of Canada – Circa 2000. Credit: NRCan.

The government of Canada is mandated by law to conduct an independent review of the Remote Sensing Space Systems Act (RSSSA), Canada's de facto "space law," every five years. This time, the Ottawa based consulting company Space Strategies Consulting Ltd. (SSCL) has been selected. The previous two reviews were conducted by the Institute of Air and Space Law at McGill University.

This page is for subscribers only.

Already a subscriber? Log in.

Fact-driven space news, columns, business, policy, technology and more.

Support independent journalism.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Tags

About Marc Boucher

Marc Boucher
Boucher is an entrepreneur, writer, editor & publisher. He is the founder of SpaceQ Media Inc. and CEO and co-founder of SpaceRef Interactive Inc. Boucher has 20 years working in various roles in the space industry and a total of 28 years as a technology entrepreneur including creating Maple Square, Canada's first internet directory and search engine.
© Copyright 2021 SpaceQ Media Inc., All Rights Reserved