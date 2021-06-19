Space Concordia releases latest rocket engine hot fire test video

Marc Boucher June 19, 2021 Education, News Leave a comment

Space Concordia hot fire engine test. Credit: Space Concordia.

Space Concordia, who are vying for the US$1 million prize in the HeroX Base 11 Space Challenge, and which earlier this week spoke to SpaceQ about their upcoming FAA launch license application, have released several videos of the hot fire test of their reusable Lipnicki engine.

The video and comments below were posted to the organizations Facebook page.

“On Monday the Hot Fire Crew decided to run TWO hot fires in ONE day with the reusable Lipnicki engine. Since our test stand is only capable of half our final burn at a time, these back-to-back tests are necessary to reach a full-duration burn. Coming up: we attempt a full duration burn with the flight engine!”

