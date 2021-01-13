Senior cabinet shuffle sees three ministers with key space responsibilities moved

Marc Boucher January 13, 2021 News, Policy Comments Off on Senior cabinet shuffle sees three ministers with key space responsibilities moved

The Honourable Navdeep Bains stands in front of the Canadarm2 Latching End Effector spare that will launch to the ISS in 2018. Credit: MDA.

Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) Minister Navdeep Bains has left the Liberal cabinet of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The resignation required a shuffle of senior ministers and sees Marc Garneau moving from Transport to Foreign Affairs, François-Philippe Champagne moving from Foreign Affairs to ISED and Omar Alghabra, new to cabinet, takes over Transport. It's billed as a small cabinet shuffle of senior Liberal ministers. That may be so, but it has an outsized impact on the space file.

About Marc Boucher

Marc Boucher
Boucher is an entrepreneur, writer, editor & publisher. He is the founder of SpaceQ Media Inc. and CEO and co-founder of SpaceRef Interactive Inc. Boucher has 20 years working in various roles in the space industry and a total of 28 years as a technology entrepreneur including creating Maple Square, Canada's first internet directory and search engine.
