Senior cabinet shuffle sees three ministers with key space responsibilities moved

Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) Minister Navdeep Bains has left the Liberal cabinet of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The resignation required a shuffle of senior ministers and sees Marc Garneau moving from Transport to Foreign Affairs, François-Philippe Champagne moving from Foreign Affairs to ISED and Omar Alghabra, new to cabinet, takes over Transport. It's billed as a small cabinet shuffle of senior Liberal ministers. That may be so, but it has an outsized impact on the space file.