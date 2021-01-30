Science Weekend – An evening of exoplanets

Share Facebook

This past week the University of Guelph physics department in collaboration with the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada – Montreal Centre and the Institute for Research on Exoplanets at the Université de Montréal spent an evening discussing the latest news and research in the exciting field of exoplanets.

On this episode of Science Weekend we present this discussion of exoplanets from some of Canada’s leading researchers.

Watch an evening of exoplanets

Note: The sound cuts out a couple of times.

The guests included:

Dr. Jonathan Gagne is an Associate Professor at Universite de Montreal and a Scientific Advisor to the Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium. Dr. Gagne’s research focuses on Brown Dwarfs, exoplanets and analyzing stellar data from the Gaia mission. Dr. Gagne speaks about the GAIA mission which seeks to chart a three-dimensional map of our Galaxy, the Milky Way, in the process revealing its the composition, formation and evolution. Follow his work at his website.

Dr. Nathalie Ouellette is the Coordinator of iREx as well as the Education and Public Outreach Coordinator for the James Webb Space Telescope in collaboration with the Canadian Space Agency. The James Webb Space Telescope is an orbiting infrared observatory designed to compliment and extend the discoveries of the Hubble Space Telescope to be launched later this year. Follow her work at her website.

Dr. Nicolas Cowan is an Assistant Professor at McGill University and an active researcher, studying the atmospheres of exoplanets using space telescopes and remote sensing techiniques. Dr. Cowan is a member of the McGill Space Institute and an ARIEL Consortium Science Team Coordinator. ARIEL – the Atmospheric Remote-sensing Infrared Exoplanet Large-survey Mission is the first mission dedicated to measuring the chemical composition and thermal structures of hundreds of transiting exoplanets launching in 2029. Follow the Ariel mission at sci.esa.int/web/ariel.