Satellite emission monitoring companies look to the long term as US rolls back methane leak limits

Under the guise of cutting "burdensome and ineffective regulations" as mandated by President Trump and his administration, the US Environmental Protection Agency last week scrapped rules that had oil and gas companies monitoring methane leaks. SpaceQ queried GHGSat and Bluefield, two companies that measure emissions, for their take.
This page is for subscribers only.
Already a subscriber? Log in.
Fact-driven space news, columns, business, policy, technology and more.
Support independent journalism.