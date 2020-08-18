Satellite emission monitoring companies look to the long term as US rolls back methane leak limits

Marc Boucher August 18, 2020 News, Policy Comments Off on Satellite emission monitoring companies look to the long term as US rolls back methane leak limits

GHGSat Claire satellite composite image. Credit: GHGSat.

Under the guise of cutting "burdensome and ineffective regulations" as mandated by President Trump and his administration, the US Environmental Protection Agency last week scrapped rules that had oil and gas companies monitoring methane leaks. SpaceQ queried GHGSat and Bluefield, two companies that measure emissions, for their take.

This page is for subscribers only.

Already a subscriber? Log in.

Fact-driven space news, columns, business, policy, technology and more.

Support independent journalism.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Tags

About Marc Boucher

Marc Boucher
Boucher is an entrepreneur, writer, editor & publisher. He is the founder of SpaceQ Media Inc. and CEO and co-founder of SpaceRef Interactive Inc. Boucher has 20 years working in various roles in the space industry and a total of 28 years as a technology entrepreneur including creating Maple Square, Canada's first internet directory and search engine.
© Copyright 2020 SpaceQ Media Inc., All Rights Reserved