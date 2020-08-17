MDA and UrtheCast led projects get funding from the Digital Technology Supercluster

The Digital Technology Supercluster is moving forward with two partner projects led respectively by MDA and UrtheCast. MDA is leading the Protecting Our Oceans project while UrtheCast is leading the Satellite-Based Environmental Analytics project. Both projects look to innovate digital solutions to address challenges created by climate change.
