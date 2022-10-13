Project Gemini and the Apollo Moon Deadline

Share Facebook

Project Mercury led to Project Gemini and this is where we continue our historical series of the Apollo program on the Terranauts podcast.

In this episode of Terranauts we are back to talking about Project Gemini. With the accolades from Ed White’s stunning spacewalk still ringing in their ears, the team needed to go back to work to continue their mission of getting NASA ready for the Apollo program and its date with destiny on the surface of the Moon. By the time Gemini IV landed less than 4 and half years remained for NASA to meet President Kennedy’s deadline. And there were a lot of things NASA did not yet know how to do.