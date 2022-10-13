New Report Details the Cislunar Market Opportunities

Share Facebook

A new industry report released today by NewSpace Global details in a 161 pages the commercial opportunities in cislunar space.

The report titled, Cislunar Market Opportunities – In-Space Business Within the Earth-Moon System, is a follow-up to a 2019 report issued by NewSpace Global.

NewSpace Global itself is under new management having been acquired by the Multiverse Media Group. Recently, NewSpace Global began restructuring and this report is its first product.

According to the press release issued today, the “report provides detailed information on programs being undertaken by leading companies and space agencies around the world. There are in-depth analyses of commercial prospects as well as resources sections with links to official websites, stories, reports and press releases.”

The report is broken down into five sections.

Chapter 1. An overview of the sector.

Chapter 2. In-Space Infrastructure in Earth Orbit – satellite servicing and life extension, in-space assembly and manufacturing, propellant depots, orbital platforms, space tugs, transfer vehicles, space debris removal and more.

Chapter 3. Lunar Markets – commercial robotic missions, resource extraction and utilization, communications and navigation satellites, power systems, science and technology R&D, sponsorships and promotions and data storage.

Chapter 4. Human Cislunar Activity – Commercial space stations, NASA’s Artemis program and other commercial opportunities.

Chapter 5. The Decade Ahead – A look at how the cislunar economy will develop in the 2020’s.

The report is available at https://cislunar.report/ with three different licensing prices. A single user license is US$250.

I will note for full disclosure, that I have recently taken on the additional role of President and Chief Operating Officer at the Multiverse Media Group.