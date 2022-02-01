Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

In this episode of the Space Economy podcast we are featuring a recent Future in Space Operations presentation by Paul Jaffe of the Naval Research Laboratory.

Dr. Paul Jaffe is an electronics engineer and researcher with over 25 years of experience at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL). He has led or held major roles on dozens of space missions and on breakthrough technology development projects for civilian, defense, and intelligence community sponsors. In this episode Dr. Jaffe will speak on “Power Beaming and Space Applications.” This complements an earlier podcast this season by Jeff Mankins on Space Based Solar Power.

Dr. Jaffe’s current roles include program management and systems engineering of a portfolio of projects. He serves as a lecturer for the Aerospace Engineering Department at the University of Maryland.

Listen in.

Power Beaming and Space Applications Presentation