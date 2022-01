Share Facebook

In this weeks Space Economy podcast my special guest is John Mankins and we talk about Space Based Solar Power, has its time come?

Mankins is formerly with NASA and has for some time being running a consultancy, ARTEMIS Innovation Management Solutions, LLC.

Mankins also works with an Australian startup, more on that in the podcast, and works with various other space organizations. He also happens to be one of the foremost experts, and advocates, for Space Based Solar Power.

Listen in.