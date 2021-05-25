Planetary and Terrestrial Mining Sciences Symposium and Space Resources Roundtable Program Available

Share Facebook

The 11th Planetary and Terrestrial Mining Sciences Symposium and Space Resources Roundtable is just two weeks away and will be held virtually between June 8-11.

This event is being hosted by the Canadian governments Natural Resources department through the Canadian Minerals and Metals Plan Secretariat. It was originally scheduled for June 2020 as an in-person event in Ottawa. The event is meant to showcase Canada’s long-term view on space resource development with an eye towards synergistic technology development for terrestrial and space mining. With the COVID-19 pandemic the event was postponed to this year and planned once again as in-person event. Unfortunately that won’t happen now.

The virtual program is grouped into four areas; Exploration Science and Technology; Resource Extraction and Utilization; Commercialization; and Technology Transfer.

The program includes government presentations including government lightning 3-5 minute talks which should be interesting for its brevity. As well, there are roundtable discussions, and new to this year, Business to Business meetings and over 35 talks of which the abstracts are now available.

Registration is $50 and provides the registrant access to technical sessions and roundtable discussions each day, abstracts and presentations, recordings of the program following the conference, and a Business to Business meetings system.